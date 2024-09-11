Scottish salmon ‘due a boom’, MP says

Torcuil Crichton MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Salmon Scotland chief Tavish Scott. Photo: Salmon Scotland.

“Scottish salmon is due a boom in the next decade as global demand for good, low carbon and nutritious food grows.”

This was the assessment of one of the newest members of the UK parliament, who hosted a breakfast briefing in Westminster.

Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton, led the event which brought together several new politicians as well as long-serving members to learn more about the economic and environmental benefits of Scottish salmon.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export, with international sales increasing by 41 per cent in the first half of 2024.

This was driven by substantial growth in the Asian and American markets and generating £431 million in value over the six months alone.

The Labour MP hailed the progress that the industry had already made over the years but said there was more work to be done.

“The challenge is to accommodate the expansion of farming while ensuring that communities reap the benefit of jobs and added value from this great Scottish product,” he said.

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott was pleased to see so many of Scotland’s MPs gather to enjoy the event and find out about the good work the industry had done.

“MPs were able to meet with representatives from Scottish salmon producer companies and learn about the thousands of supply chain companies which contribute to the sector’s success,” Mr Scott said.

“It was great to be joined by so many of Scotland’s newest MPs and have the opportunity to highlight the impact our sector has in each of the nation’s 57 constituencies.”

Around 12,500 jobs are reliant on the sector, with supply chain roles in every part of Scotland.

Salmon is also highly nutritious and has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any protein production.