News

Scottish salmon ‘due a boom’, MP says

Shetland Times September 11, 2024 0
Scottish salmon ‘due a boom’, MP says
Torcuil Crichton MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Salmon Scotland chief Tavish Scott. Photo: Salmon Scotland.

“Scottish salmon is due a boom in the next decade as global demand for good, low carbon and nutritious food grows.”

This was the assessment of one of the newest members of the UK parliament, who hosted a breakfast briefing in Westminster. 

Western Isles MP Torcuil Crichton, led the event which brought together several new politicians as well as long-serving members to learn more about the economic and environmental benefits of Scottish salmon.

Scottish salmon is the UK’s largest food export, with international sales increasing by 41 per cent in the first half of 2024. 

This was driven by substantial growth in the Asian and American markets and generating £431 million in value over the six months alone.

The Labour MP hailed the progress that the industry had already made over the years but said there was more work to be done.

“The challenge is to accommodate the expansion of farming while ensuring that communities reap the benefit of jobs and added value from this great Scottish product,” he said. 

Salmon Scotland chief executive Tavish Scott was pleased to see so many of Scotland’s MPs gather to enjoy the event and find out about the good work the industry had done.

“MPs were able to meet with representatives from Scottish salmon producer companies and learn about the thousands of supply chain companies which contribute to the sector’s success,” Mr Scott said. 

“It was great to be joined by so many of Scotland’s newest MPs and have the opportunity to highlight the impact our sector has in each of the nation’s 57 constituencies.”

Around 12,500 jobs are reliant on the sector, with supply chain roles in every part of Scotland.

Salmon is also highly nutritious and has one of the lowest carbon footprints of any protein production.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.