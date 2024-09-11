Five youths charged following Lerwick assault

Five youths have been charged following an alleged assault in Lerwick.

The incident happened in Harrison Square at around 8.15pm on Friday.

Police confirmed the youths had been charged this evening (Wednesday).

They will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Department.

Inspector Samantha Greshon said: “Police Scotland takes reports of anti-social behaviour in our community seriously.

“We will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the areas affected in order to deter further actions which cause disruption.

“We are also aware of damage caused to planters in Harrison Square over the same weekend period in an unrelated incident. “

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police on 101.