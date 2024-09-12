News

RNLI and fishing crew come to the rescue of yacht in difficulty 

September 12, 2024 0
RNLI and fishing crew come to the rescue of yacht in difficulty 
Stock photo of relief Severn-class lifeboat RNLB Beth Sell. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Lifeboat crew and a fishing vessel came to the rescue of a yacht in difficulty after she suffered steering problems on her approach to Lerwick.

The 14-metre French-registered vessel had on Wednesday departed Bergen with three adults on board but made a radio call for help after getting into difficulty later that day.

Inshore fishing vessel Excalibur responded to the call and towed the yacht from near the Knab towards Victoria Pier.

Following a coastguard request, the Lerwick RNLI launched just after 8.10pm and took over the tow, bringing the stricken vessel alongside a pontoon on the pier shortly after.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “This was a straightforward task for us and we were pleased to be able to help, making sure that this visiting yacht and its crew are safely alongside for repairs.

“Our thanks to the skipper of the local vessel who took up the initial tow, to bring the yacht close to Victoria Pier.”

Sea conditions were moderate, although more sheltered in the harbour, with north-westerly winds, force four to five, and an air temperature of around 9C.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.