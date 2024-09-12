RNLI and fishing crew come to the rescue of yacht in difficulty 

Stock photo of relief Severn-class lifeboat RNLB Beth Sell. Photo: RNLI Lerwick.

Lifeboat crew and a fishing vessel came to the rescue of a yacht in difficulty after she suffered steering problems on her approach to Lerwick.

The 14-metre French-registered vessel had on Wednesday departed Bergen with three adults on board but made a radio call for help after getting into difficulty later that day.

Inshore fishing vessel Excalibur responded to the call and towed the yacht from near the Knab towards Victoria Pier.

Following a coastguard request, the Lerwick RNLI launched just after 8.10pm and took over the tow, bringing the stricken vessel alongside a pontoon on the pier shortly after.

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “This was a straightforward task for us and we were pleased to be able to help, making sure that this visiting yacht and its crew are safely alongside for repairs.

“Our thanks to the skipper of the local vessel who took up the initial tow, to bring the yacht close to Victoria Pier.”

Sea conditions were moderate, although more sheltered in the harbour, with north-westerly winds, force four to five, and an air temperature of around 9C.