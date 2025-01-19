Council ferry rescues crew from sinking scallop trawler

Lerwick Lifeboat launched for its first callout of the year late last night (Saturday) to aid a scallop trawler taking on water after running aground in Yell Sound.

The Craignair, a local 10-metre scallop fishing vessel, was sailing with two crew when she struck the south end of the island of Samphrey.

The lifeboat launched at 10:30pm and reached the scene just over an hour later, according to an RNLI statement.

By that time Shetland Islands Council ferry MV Dagalien had diverted from its course and deployed its fast rescue craft to recover the Craignair‘s crew and return them to Toft ferry terminal.

Neither fishermen needed any medical assistance, according to the RNLI.

With the help of salmon workboat Charlie Night, the Lerwick lifeboat lit and surveyed the area.

With no evidence of pollution and the Craignair still stuck on the rocks, the lifeboat returned to harbour for 1:30am.

The vessel is believed to still be stuck aground in Yell Sound.

John Robertson, a coxswain at nearby RNLI Aith, was providing coxswain cover for Lerwick over the weekend.

“We’re pleased that there was no loss of life on this occasion,” said Mr Robertson.

“Our thanks to the crew of the Dagalien for their prompt action to recover the two crew on this vessel, and for the assistance of the crew of the Charlie Knight.”