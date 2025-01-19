Police investigating Scalloway cars vandalised with nets, sticks and syrup

Three cars were vandalised in Scalloway on Friday night with concrete blocks, nets and a mysterious, sticky blue liquid.

Megan Hotson, 38, left her car around 3pm, only to return and find it sticky, covered in old nets and with a large concrete block on the roof.

“First I was confused, then when I saw the blue syrup and the block I couldn’t believe it,” Miss Hotson, a council employee, told The Shetland Times.

The blue liquid on Miss Hotson’s car is believed to be from sour “brain licker” sweets.

“I thought someone was playing a prank,” she said.

Another car near the Scalloway Legion was found with tires on its roof; a pickup truck at the nearby bus stop also had its back windows smashed through, apparently by a large branch.

“I thought it was targeted as there’s maybe eight other cars on my street and only mine was damaged,” Miss Hotson said.

“It wasn’t until we saw the others that had been damaged worse that we realised it was random vandalism and there was no link between any of us.”

Police Scotland said: “Between 5.30pm and 7.00pm on Friday, 17 January, 2025, we received two reports of cars vandalised in Gibblestone Road and Meadowfield Crescent, Scalloway.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 3123 of 17 January.”