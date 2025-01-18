Old power station tanks to be repurposed for fish factory

Work at the fuel tanks on Friday afternoon.

Work has begun repurposing two redundant fuel tanks from Lerwick Power Station for a fishmeal factory in Bressay.

A crew from local company, Ocean Kinetics, started deconstructing the tanks on Friday afternoon. It is expected their parts will be shipped across Bressay Sound in March.

SSE, which runs Lerwick Power Station, said it was “always keen to support local business when we can,” and that the project would help Shetland reduce its emissions.

“Once removed, this will leave the space free for our new urea-blending facility, a technology which will help Lerwick Power Station reduce its nitrous oxide emissions to near-net zero levels.

“Work on the new facility is due to start in the first half of 2025, and more details will be announced ahead of construction.”

It is understood fish processing company Pelagia will be using the tanks for storage at its Bressay plant on Heogan Road.

Unlike Pelagia’a factory in Gremista, the Bressay plant does not process fish for human consumption.

Instead it turns fish trimmings from other factories into feed for for fish, poultry and pig farms.