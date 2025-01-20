TV stars take the plunge in Shetland for ‘coldest swim yet’ 

Jules and Greg go to postman Euan Jamieson's favourite Lerwick swim spot. Photo: Solus Productions/BBC

The Shetland swimming adventures of Scottish actors Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill airs on TV tonight (Monday).

The final episode of Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim – The Island Adventure sees the couple take the plunge into the freezing waters around the isles “for their coldest swim yet”.

During the show, Wilson Nimmo, who stars in Balamory, and Hemphill of Still Game fame, meet up with local postie Euan Jamieson, who shares his favourite Lerwick swimming spot with the couple.

According to a BBC Scotland preview, the episode sees Hemphill “channel his inner Viking” with the Norwick Up-Helly-A’ squad.

The Norwick Up-Helly-A’ squad with Greg Hemphill and Julie Wilson Nimmo. Photo: Cheryl Jamieson

The intrepid couple then unwind in a homemade wood-burning sauna.

Filming took place in August, when the actors were pictured taking a trip across Yell Sound on the Dagalien.

While in Unst, they visited Victoria’s Vintage Tea Rooms, the Viking longhouse and the Skidbladner galley.

The series is the second featuring the couple’s swimming adventures – with their latest outing involving travels to waters further afield around the Scottish islands.

Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim – The Island Adventure is made by Solus Productions for BBC Scotland.

It is scheduled to air on BBC Scotland from 9-9.30pm tonight.