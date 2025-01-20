NorthLink staff member raises £13k for charity 

Kathryn Fullerton, pictured centre holding the cheque, raised the total last year. Photo: NorthLink Ferries.

A staff member on the lifeline ferry service secured a staggering five-figure sum for charity last year.

Kathryn Fullerton, who is passenger supervisor on NorthLink’s Hjaltland raised more than £13,000 for Alzheimer Scotland

The impressive sum was raised through a series of events, including a sponsored walk from Lerwick to Scalloway, a festive onboard raffle and the sale of merchandise.

Ms Fullertron, who is from Scalloway, also underwent a sponsored head shave for the charity.

In the past, she has raised more than £50,000 for various charities, including for a kidney dialysis machine at the Gilbert Bain Hospital, Mind Your Head and Clan Cancer Support.

Ms Fullerton has thanked her colleagues and all those who donated.

She said she was “absolutely delighted” with the total raised.

NorthLink crew select a worthy cause to support each year, with Prostate Scotland set to benefit from 2025’s fundraising efforts.