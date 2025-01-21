Shetland MSP vows to fight for women “betrayed” by Labour 

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart said her party will ”fight for WASPI women” after data showed more than 330,000 people could be affected.

The government announced before Christmas it will not compensate women hit by changes to the state pension age, despite backing campaigners in opposition.

Data requested by the Liberal Democrats from the House of Commons Library, indicated 331,780 women in Scotland could be impacted by the decision.

“These shocking figures show that hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland have been betrayed by the UK Government’s decision to not compensate WASPI women,” Ms Wishart said.

“The UK government has turned its back on millions of women who were wronged through no fault of their own, ignoring the independent Ombudsman’s recommendations, and that is frankly disgraceful.”

“For years, Liberal Democrats have pushed the government to fairly compensate WASPI women in line with the Ombudsman’s recommendations.

She added: “The Conservatives left our economy in a shambles, but pensioners shouldn’t be asked to pay the price. The Liberal Democrats will fight for WASPI women. The UK Government must urgently change course and rethink this shameful decision.”