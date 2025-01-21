News

NorthLink warns of travel disruption in lead up to Up-Helly-A’

Andrew Hirst January 21, 2025
A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

NorthLink Ferries has advised passengers of possible disruption in the days leading up to Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.

The ferry operator said current weather forecasts indicated the possibility of disruption to its services from Friday through to Tuesday, when the festival will take place.

The days leading up to Up-Helly-A’ are among NorthLink’s busiest outwith the peak summer season as Shetlanders return to the isles to take part in the event and tourists flock to witness the fiery spectacle.

Further updates will be provided as forecasts are updated.

