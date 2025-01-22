Coastguard rescues oil platform crew member

The coastguard rescued one crew member from an offshore oil rig northeast of Shetland this morning (Wednesday).

Crew on the Cormorant Alpha, a fixed installation just over 100 kilometres northeast of Shetland, reported a medical incident at 9:00am, according to the coastguard.

A rescue helicopter took off from Sumburgh just over an hour later and arrived back in the islands shortly after 12:30pm.

The coastguard dropped the oil worker at Tingwall airstrip for transport to hospital, an indication that the crew member was likely not in severely time-critical condition.