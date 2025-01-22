News

Coastguard rescues oil platform crew member

January 22, 2025 0
Coastguard rescues oil platform crew member

The coastguard rescued one crew member from an offshore oil rig northeast of Shetland this morning (Wednesday).

Crew on the Cormorant Alpha, a fixed installation just over 100 kilometres northeast of Shetland, reported a medical incident at 9:00am, according to the coastguard. 

A rescue helicopter took off from Sumburgh just over an hour later and arrived back in the islands shortly after 12:30pm.

The coastguard dropped the oil worker at Tingwall airstrip for transport to hospital, an indication that the crew member was likely not in severely time-critical condition.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.