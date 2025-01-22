News

Bank closes for ‘essential building works’ 

January 22, 2025 0
Bank closes for ‘essential building works’ 
The Royal Bank of Scotland in Commercial Street.

A high street bank has closed for essential building works.

The Royal Bank of Scotland in Lerwick’s Commercial Street has been unable to open this week, for the safety of staff and customers. 

The bank was unable to confirm when it would reopen – but hopes to do so as soon as possible.

In a statement to The Shetland Times it said: “Our primary focus is to make sure work at our Lerwick branch is completed to the standard expected by our customers and to ensure the safety of visitors and colleagues who use the facility.

“We thank all of our customers and the community for their patience whilst work is carried out.

“We are focused on ensuring work at our Lerwick branch is completed as soon as possible.”

During the closure, customers are advised to use the post office or online services.

A notice in the bank window also highlights recent damage to the branch ATM.

“The damage has been so severe that we are having to get a replacement machine,” the notice adds.

 The Bank of Scotland, also in Commercial Street, is open as normal.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.