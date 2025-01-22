Bank closes for ‘essential building works’ 

The Royal Bank of Scotland in Commercial Street.

A high street bank has closed for essential building works.

The Royal Bank of Scotland in Lerwick’s Commercial Street has been unable to open this week, for the safety of staff and customers.

The bank was unable to confirm when it would reopen – but hopes to do so as soon as possible.

In a statement to The Shetland Times it said: “Our primary focus is to make sure work at our Lerwick branch is completed to the standard expected by our customers and to ensure the safety of visitors and colleagues who use the facility.

“We thank all of our customers and the community for their patience whilst work is carried out.

“We are focused on ensuring work at our Lerwick branch is completed as soon as possible.”

During the closure, customers are advised to use the post office or online services.

A notice in the bank window also highlights recent damage to the branch ATM.

“The damage has been so severe that we are having to get a replacement machine,” the notice adds.

The Bank of Scotland, also in Commercial Street, is open as normal.