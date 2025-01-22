Rigger who threatened to rape officer’s wife and daughter locked up after smirking in court

A 20-year-old rigger who threatened to rape a police officer’s wife and daughter during a “shameful” spell of offending has been locked up.

Charlie Forsyth smirked as a narration of his wrongdoing was read out to Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

But the South Shields man was not smiling when Sheriff Ian Cruickshank refused his bail application and sent him down to the cells until his deferred sentencing hearing next month.

The sheriff described his behaviour as “truculent, shameful and shocking”.

It began during the evening of 27th August 2024 when police received reports of two men having a violent disagreement in Lerwick’s Esplanade.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said officers approached Forsyth who matched the description of one of the men.

Forsyth became “extremely aggressive”, the court heard, and was shouting, swearing and refusing to provide details.

After trying to headbutt one of the officers, Forsyth was handcuffed and thrown in the back of the police van.

The fiscal said Forsyth then “feigned illness” as he complained of feeling dizzy and struggling to breathe.

When officers opened the van door, Forsyth tried to escape but was apprehended just a short distance away.

He was then taken to the police station in the van where he continued shouting, swearing and kicking the interior of the vehicle.

Once back at the station, the fiscal said he feigned illness again.

He was taken to hospital by two officers who, Mr MacKenzie said, “had the misfortune of having to spend a considerable amount of time with him there”.

The court heard Forsyth continued to be aggressive towards hospital staff and police - threatening to “harm them by various means”.

Despite brief moments of calm, when Forsyth apologised for his behaviour, he quickly returned to his aggressive ways.

After striking one of the officers, he had to be pinned to the bed when he began “kicking his legs violently”.

At this point, one of the officers pepper sprayed Forsyth which succeeded in subduing him for a brief period of time, only for him to resume his violence soon after.

Two more officers were called to assist - but their arrival only served to make him even more aggressive, requiring leg straps to be applied.

When a doctor confirmed Forsyth was well enough to be released, he refused and had to be carried out of A&E by four officers.

All the while, Mr MacKenzie said he was shouting, swearing and causing a disturbance as other patients and young children looked on.

The fiscal said Forsyth made homophobic comments to a female police officer and threatened to fight the others.

Back at the police station, he tried to flood his cell by flushing his anti harm suit down the toilet.

He also tried to cover the inspection hatch and CCTV with wet toilet paper, the court heard.

At this point in the narration, Mr MacKenzie noted Forsyth, who was appearing from another court via video link, seemed to find the description amusing.

Mr MacKenzie continued with the narration, saying Forsyth threatened to stab an officer and rape his wife and daughter.

The behaviour continued for several hours, the fiscal said, which caused great inconvenience” to the officers who had to keep watch over him.

The case first came before the court in October when Forsyth’s defence agent Tommy Allan said he pleaded guilty to threatening or abusive behaviour.

Forsyth was not present in person, as he was working on an oil rig off the coast of Senegal, earning £330 a day.

Sheriff Cruickshank agreed to a lengthy deferral of sentencing to allow Forsyth to complete his work and return to the UK.

However, he failed to attend the hearing scheduled for last week or to assist with the preparation of reports and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Mr Allan said there had been a “breakdown in communication” as correspondence had been sent to his grandmother’s address where he was no longer staying having fallen out with her.

Once his client was made aware there was a warrant for his arrest, Mr Allan said he handed himself in and had spent three days in custody.

He had been due to appear before via videolink from Aberdeen earlier today but was in Dundee Police Station.

Eventually, a video link was arranged for this afternoon.

Mr Allan asked the sheriff for Forsyth to be liberated on bail for the preparation of the report and told the court he would keep in touch with his client to ensure he attended the appointments.

Sheriff Cruickshank was not convinced, however.

“There have been difficulties in obtaining reports and I conclude that part of the difficulty was down to yourself,” he said.

“I’m not persuaded that you are going to co-operate with the preparation of the reports in the necessary time period.

“For that that reason I’m going to refuse bail.

“You are to remain in custody for the preparation of reports until 12th February.”