News

Up-Helly-A’ procession to be streamed across the world 

January 22, 2025 0
Up-Helly-A’ procession to be streamed across the world 
Burning of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A' galley last year. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Viewers around the world will be able to tune into Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ next week.

The event will be be livestreamed thanks to a partnership between Promote Shetland and North Broadcast, which operates the popular Shetland Webcams network.

Adam Civico, head of content marketing for the Promote Shetland service, said: “The profile of Up-Helly-A’ and the fire festivals across Shetland continues to grow each year.

“As ever, there’s a huge amount of interest in the Lerwick event and we are pleased to support the live stream again.

“Not only does this allow people around the world to get a taste of Up-Helly-A’, it is also an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how vibrant community life is in Shetland.”

Viewers can visit uphellyaa.com to watch the procession live with commentary from 7pm on Tuesday 28th January.

Alternatively, the event will be streamed on the Promote Shetland Facebook page and YouTube channel.

As well as being shown by those organisations, the feed is also available for international news networks including Reuters and LiveNOW from FOX.

As a result, the procession could be watched by millions of people across the world. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.