Up-Helly-A’ procession to be streamed across the world 

Burning of the Lerwick Up-Helly-A' galley last year. Photo: Gordon Siegel

Viewers around the world will be able to tune into Lerwick Up-Helly-A’ next week.

The event will be be livestreamed thanks to a partnership between Promote Shetland and North Broadcast, which operates the popular Shetland Webcams network.

Adam Civico, head of content marketing for the Promote Shetland service, said: “The profile of Up-Helly-A’ and the fire festivals across Shetland continues to grow each year.

“As ever, there’s a huge amount of interest in the Lerwick event and we are pleased to support the live stream again.

“Not only does this allow people around the world to get a taste of Up-Helly-A’, it is also an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how vibrant community life is in Shetland.”

Viewers can visit uphellyaa.com to watch the procession live with commentary from 7pm on Tuesday 28th January.

Alternatively, the event will be streamed on the Promote Shetland Facebook page and YouTube channel.

As well as being shown by those organisations, the feed is also available for international news networks including Reuters and LiveNOW from FOX.

As a result, the procession could be watched by millions of people across the world.