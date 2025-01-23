Fair Isle Bird Observatory announces new hires ahead of re-opening in spring

Visitors to Fair Isle lining up to shoot a rare bird before the old observatory burnt down in 2019.

After receiving a record number of applications from around the world, the Fair Isle Bird Observatory this morning (Thursday) announced its picks for both a new head of ornithology and hospitality manager.

Alex Penn has been selected as head of ornithology after five years working in different birding roles around the reserve.

Jonnie Fisk will run hospitality, having worked at the observatory as an assistant warden in 2024 and with experience at the Spurn Bird Observatory, on the coast of East Riding of Yorkshire.

The observatory’s trust chairman, Douglas Barr, said when applications closed in mid-December that both roles had received dozens of applications.

“Applications have come from a myriad of countries from America, to Asia to Europe and everywhere in between,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Penn and Ms Fisk are expected to take up their roles in early spring, shortly before the observatory reopens for the first time since a catastrophic fire in 2019.