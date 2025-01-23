News

Fair Isle Bird Observatory announces new hires ahead of re-opening in spring

January 23, 2025 0
Fair Isle Bird Observatory announces new hires ahead of re-opening in spring
Visitors to Fair Isle lining up to shoot a rare bird before the old observatory burnt down in 2019.

After receiving a record number of applications from around the world, the Fair Isle Bird Observatory this morning (Thursday) announced its picks for both a new head of ornithology and hospitality manager.

Alex Penn has been selected as head of ornithology after five years working in different birding roles around the reserve.

Jonnie Fisk will run hospitality, having worked at the observatory as an assistant warden in 2024 and with experience at the Spurn Bird Observatory, on the coast of East Riding of Yorkshire.

The observatory’s trust chairman, Douglas Barr, said when applications closed in mid-December that both roles had received dozens of applications.

“Applications have come from a myriad of countries from America, to Asia to Europe and everywhere in between,” Mr Barr said.

Mr Penn and Ms Fisk are expected to take up their roles in early spring, shortly before the observatory reopens for the first time since a catastrophic fire in 2019.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.