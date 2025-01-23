News

Voting opens for Shetland North by-election 

January 23, 2025 0
Voting opens for Shetland North by-election 

Seven polling stations have opened this morning (Thursday) across the North Mainland where voters will decide who will join Shetland Islands Council.

Two candidates are standing for election – Natasha Cornick and Andrew Hall who are both independent. 

Seven polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. These include North Roe Public Hall, Hillswick Public Hall, Brae Hall, Voe Hall, Mossbank Public Hall, Lunnasting Public Hall and South Nesting Public Hall.

The counting of votes will take place in Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick on Friday morning, with the results expected to be declared before 11am.

Voters can contact the Elections Office Helpline with any queries on 01595 744066.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.