Voting opens for Shetland North by-election 

Seven polling stations have opened this morning (Thursday) across the North Mainland where voters will decide who will join Shetland Islands Council.

Two candidates are standing for election – Natasha Cornick and Andrew Hall who are both independent.

Seven polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm. These include North Roe Public Hall, Hillswick Public Hall, Brae Hall, Voe Hall, Mossbank Public Hall, Lunnasting Public Hall and South Nesting Public Hall.

The counting of votes will take place in Islesburgh Community Centre in Lerwick on Friday morning, with the results expected to be declared before 11am.

Voters can contact the Elections Office Helpline with any queries on 01595 744066.