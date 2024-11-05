Brae High School inspection identifies ‘many aspects of good work’ 

An inspection highlighted a number of positives for Brae High School and Nursery – with some areas in need of improvement.

Education Scotland ranked each quality indicator for the nursery class as good – including for leadership of change, securing children’s progress, learning and teaching and assessment.

Ensuring wellbeing was also classed as good, along with equality, inclusion.

However, learning, teaching and assessment were graded as weak and others were deemed satisfactory.

Chairman of the council’s education and families committee Davie Sandison said: “Inspectors have highlighted the many aspects of good work taking place in Brae High School and Nursery earlier this year.

“Since the inspectors’ visit, school staff have already undertaken improvements in the school which I hope will contribute to an improved evaluation when inspectors return.”

Mr Sandison added councillors would also receive a report at the next education and families meeting, with details of the actions required to address the identified areas for improvement.