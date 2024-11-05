New partnership helps those affected by cancer

A new partnership aims to improve support offered to those affected by cancer.

The Improving the Cancer Journey (IJC) service follows joint working between NHS Shetland and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The service offers adults affected by cancer, including families, friends and carers, the chance to have a conversation with a dedicated link worker to discuss needs and help access tailored information and support.

It aims to provide a personable and flexible service to help people affected by cancer get the support they need – whether financial, emotional, medical or practical.

The service provides additional help to people as part of a network of support from other services, third sector and clinical care teams.

The Macmillan-funded service is being delivered by Shetland Community Connections, and is commissioned by NHS Shetland for the next five-and-a-half years.

