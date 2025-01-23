Norwegian trawler detained in harbour

The Hirta and Talbor at Mair's Pier on Thursday morning.

A Norwegian trawler was pulled into harbour by marine patrol in the small hours of Thursday morning.

The Talbor, a 64-metre pelagic vessel, was fishing for mackerel west of Foula much of Tuesday until the patrol vessel Hirta picked it up shortly after 4pm, according to both vessel’s AIS tracks.

The two vessels arrived in Lerwick around midnight, where the Hirta has been detained, according to Lerwick Port Authority.

“They were not satisfied with something on board,” said on duty port controller, Ryan Leith.

“It could be something minor; it could be something more serious.”

The Marine Directorate’s enforcement branch has been approached for comment.

Shipping vessels can be detained by the Marine Directorate’s enforcement fleet for offences ranging from faulty paperwork or tracking equipment to overfishing.