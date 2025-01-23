Fishing and Marine News

Norwegian trawler detained in harbour

January 23, 2025 0
Norwegian trawler detained in harbour
The Hirta and Talbor at Mair's Pier on Thursday morning.

A Norwegian trawler was pulled into harbour by marine patrol in the small hours of Thursday morning.

The Talbor, a 64-metre pelagic vessel, was fishing for mackerel west of Foula much of Tuesday until the patrol vessel Hirta picked it up shortly after 4pm, according to both vessel’s AIS tracks.

The two vessels arrived in Lerwick around midnight, where the Hirta has been detained, according to Lerwick Port Authority.

“They were not satisfied with something on board,” said on duty port controller, Ryan Leith.

“It could be something minor; it could be something more serious.”

The Marine Directorate’s enforcement branch has been approached for comment.

Shipping vessels can be detained by the Marine Directorate’s enforcement fleet for offences ranging from faulty paperwork or tracking equipment to overfishing.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.