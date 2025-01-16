Preferred main contractor for new Brae campus announced

The current Brae High School.

The preferred main contractor for the new Brae Campus has been announced this morning (Thursday).

Robertson Construction Group will construct the 388-place campus on behalf of Shetland Islands Council and the council’s development partner, hub North Scotland.

The project is subject to approval by councillors when they consider a full business case for the school.

SIC education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison welcomed the news.

“I’m pleased to hear the preferred bidder announced for the new Brae Campus, which is a significant step forward for the project.

“The project team are currently working through the detail of site design and costs, before councillors consider the full business case for the school in early 2026.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive officer, Robertson Group, said: “Brae Campus provides an opportunity to showcase our expertise in delivering high-quality, community-centred learning facilities within island environments.

“The school will play a vital role at the heart of the community and as a responsible business we aim to leave a lasting legacy through the delivery of social and economic benefits.”

Read the full story in tomorrow’s Shetland Times.