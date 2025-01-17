In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 17th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: MS patient’s ordeal triggered by food poisoning

• Response times for coastguard quashed

• EXCLUSIVE: Jeweller passes down skills to the next generation

• Calls to address dental care crisis after cancer figures double

• Victim left scarred for life after horror attack in Lerwick

• Fire festival season gets under way in Scalloway

• SPORT: Dedicated runner finishes joint-second in “Britain’s most brutal” race.

Click here to get The Shetland Times delivered to your device every Friday morning.