In this week’s Shetland Times

January 17, 2025 0
In today’s (Friday, 17th January) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: MS patient’s ordeal triggered by food poisoning 

• Response times for coastguard quashed

• EXCLUSIVE: Jeweller passes down skills to the next generation

• Calls to address dental care crisis after cancer figures double

• Victim left scarred for life after horror attack in Lerwick

• Fire festival season gets under way in Scalloway 

• SPORT: Dedicated runner finishes joint-second in “Britain’s most brutal” race. 

