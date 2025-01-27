News

Bank reopens but may face further temporary closures as work continues

January 27, 2025 0
A high street bank has reopened after essential work was carried out.

Royal Bank of Scotland in Lerwick’s Commercial Street was closed all of last week to allow for maintenance work to the building.

The bank confirmed this morning (Monday) that the branch had reopened.

A spokeswoman said: “We are returning to business as usual as much as possible.”

Customers have been advised, however, that there may be further brief periods of temporary closure as the remainder of the work is completed.

The branch will close on Wednesday for the Up-Helly-A’ public holiday. 

However, staff will be on hand to respond to emails.

 The Bank of Scotland, also in Commercial Street, is open as normal.

NO COMMENTS

