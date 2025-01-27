Junior Up-Helly-A’ to be broadcast live

Young guizers during a procession in 2017. Photo: Kenneth Shearer

For the first time, Junior Up-Helly-A’ will be broadcast to the world.

The procession will be shown live on the event’s Facebook page, with help from Shetland Webcams.

A delighted JUHA committee said it was delighted to work with the webcam group for the procession tomorrow evening (Tuesday).

However, it added: “Please note that this is a test stream for the senior procession, therefore sound and visuals may still be corrected.”

The junior procession will begin at 5.30pm, with the senior event kicking off at 7.30pm.