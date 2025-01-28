WATCH: Highlights from Junior Up-Helly-A’

Junior Up-Helly-A' procession. Image: Chloe Irvine

Lerwick’s Junior Up-Helly-A’ squad left crowds in awe today (Tuesday).

Junior jarl Fin Hatrick who portrayed King VI Magnus of Norway, Magnus “Lagabøte” Haakonsson, led his squad on visits throughout Lerwick.

Among the places they visited during the day was Sound Primary School where they entertained pupils with a cover of the Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” before heading for lunch on the NorthLink.

Fin told The Shetland Times the procession was the moment he was most looking forward to.