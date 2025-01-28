Man charged with assaulting former partner by kicking her repeatedly

A 34-year-old Scalloway man charged with assault is alleged to have repeatedly kicked his former partner.

Anthony Jackson, of New Road in the village, entered no plea when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Tuesday).

Jackson is alleged to have carried out the assault at a property in Lerwick on Sunday.

He is accused of grabbing hold of the complainer’s clothes and kicking her repeatedly on the body, causing her injury.

Jackson was granted bail and is due to return to court on 19th February.