Viking tales and bawdy jokes – convener has town hall in stitches during civic reception

January 28, 2025 0
Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson and Guizer Jarl Calum Grains. 

Viking tales and bawdy jokes were among the highlights of the speeches at the Up-Helly-A’ civic reception.

Shetland Islands Council convener Andrea Manson welcomed Guizer Jarl Calum Grains and his squad to the town hall for the annual tradition.

After the squad members made their raucous entry, there was time for a rousing rendition of the Up-Helly-A’ song and another run through of of Take Me Home, Country Roads before the speeches got under way.

While civic events tend to be rather formal and officious, the Up-Helly-A’ event is always a refreshingly light-hearted and humorous gathering helped, no doubt, by the liberal servings of alcoholic drinks.

Ms Manson seemed to revel in the role, delivering a joke-laden speech that frequently had the gathered guests in stitches.

The Guizer Jarl also raised the roof with an unprintable joke in which the first minister was cast in a less than flattering light.

There were formal duties to take care of too – conveying the “Freedom of Lerwick” on the Guizer Jarl and his  squad, and drinking a toast to the Norwegian town of Måløy in – this time some “very acceptable port and brandy”.

And of course the obligatory thanks to all those involved were warmly issued. 

