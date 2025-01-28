Lerwick Dental Practice calls for public meeting following decision to deregister NHS patients 

Lerwick Dental Practice.

Lerwick Dental Practice has called for a public meeting to be held following its announcement to deregister some of its NHS patients.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the practice stressed it had to deregister some of its NHS patients amid long-term delays in new dentists’ accessing their list numbers.

“This is not a decision that we wanted and we did not take it lightly,” the post read.

“If the director of dentistry did not withhold list numbers for new dentists to come to Shetland we would be able to see current patients and register more new NHS patients without any delay.”

The practice proposed holding a public meeting either in the town hall or online where patients concerns would be heard.