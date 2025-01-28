Viking sword pommel from Fetlar finds a home in Shetland Museum 

As axes are brandished across Lerwick today, a far more ancient Viking weapon has found its way to Shetland Museum and Archives.

A sword pommel found in Fetlar and dated between AD 900-1100 has been added to the museum’s collection, curator Jenny Murray announced yesterday (Monday).

“Dateable Viking Age finds are actually quite rare,” Ms Murray wrote in a blog post about the “exciting” find.

The five-lobed pommel is thought to have been part of a ceremonial sword which may never have actually seen battle.

“Swords of this type would certainly have been a status symbol and therefore likely buried with its owner,” wrote Ms Murray.

Similar swords have been found across Scandinavia and in parts of western Europe.

“It may never have been used in battle but rather it was an item that highlighted the owner’s standing in the community,” she added.

“We can only guess who our Shetland pommel may have belonged to – a mystery Viking!”

