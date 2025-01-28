Trio of port representatives bring extra maritime connection to Up-Helly-A’ 

Three port chief executives, pictured from left, Alex Macleod (Stornoway),Calum Grains (Lerwick) and Tom Hutchison (Montrose). Photo: Tom Jamieson.

Representatives of three ports are participating in today’s Up-Helly-A’ - bringing an extra maritime feel to this year’s festival.

Guizer Jarl Calum Grains, who is chief executive of the Lerwick Port Authority, has invited Tom Hutchison and Alex MacLeod, his opposite numbers and Montrose and Stornoway port authorities, respectively, to join his squad.

Captain Grains said: ”It is my pleasure to welcome Tom and Alex to the day’s community activities, including the evening torchlight procession, the traditional burning of the Viking galley and the follow-on celebrations.

“The visit will give them direct experience of Up-Helly-A’ to long remember.”

Captain Hutchison said he was “deeply honoured” to take part in the festival, which he described as a “tremendous tradition”.

“I want to personally thank Calum for his kind invitation and for bringing Alex and I together to share in this fantastic occasion,” he added.

“It’s especially meaningful to support Calum in his role as Guizer Jarl for 2025, a proud moment for him as a Shetlander.

“This is a wonderful example of how trust ports can come together to strengthen and celebrate our communities and I’m incredibly grateful to be a part of it.”

Captain Macleod was also honoured to be made a member of the Jarl’s Squad.

“It has always been an iconic celebration of Shetland’s rich culture and heritage, and it will be truly special to witness firsthand the passion and spirit of the community that Up-Helly-A’ represents,” he added.

“I’m looking forward to taking part alongside Tom from Montrose Port and the Guizer Jarl Calum Grains from Lerwick Port Authority as we join together in celebrating Shetland’s traditions and continue to build lasting relationships across all three ports.”

Adding to the maritime connections in the Jarl’s Squad are Capt Grains’ LPA colleagues, Victor Sandison and Alexander Simpson.

Capt Grain first joined Up-Helly-A’ in 1987 as part of the school squad.

The customary 15 year wait to be the Guizer Jarl was lengthened by two years due to cancellations caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “It’s been well worth the long wait and the months of planning and preparation for what will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me.

“My thanks to all those involved for their support.”