Junior Up-Helly-A’ nominated for national award

June 3, 2024 0
This year's junior Jarl Oran McCulloch and his Jarl's Squad on board the Hjaltland at the NorthLink Ferry Terminal.

Junior Up-Helly-A’ (UHA) has been shortlisted in the Encouraging Reciprocal Learning category of this year’s Generations Working Together Excellence Awards.

Representatives of the festival have received an invite to attend an evening reception in the garden lobby of the Scottish parliament.

This year’s junior Guizer Jarl Oran McCulloch will be joined by his squad leader Theo Thomason and two festival volunteers at the awards ceremony.

“As junior jarl it was amazing to hear Junior Up-Helly-A’ has been nominated for this award,” Oran said.

“I’m looking, forward to the awards at the Scottish parliament and telling everyone about our experience and what makes our festival so brilliant.”

