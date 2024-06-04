News

Business makes plea to support dairy producers

Shetland Times June 4, 2024 0
Business makes plea to support dairy producers

Calls are have been made for islanders to support local milk producers, with fresh food shortages ongoing in shops.

Agricultural business Irvine Tractors made the plea after the freight boat Helliar was declared out of action due to an encounter with “ghost fishing gear” which caused a propeller issue.

Irvine Tractors made an appeal through Facebook, highlighting the decline of dairy farming in the isles over the last 30 years. 

“In the early 90s, 15 local dairy farmers took over the dairy and now there are only two dairy farms left,” they said. 

This was down to rising costs and new rules and regulations which made it harder for dairy farmers to produce milk. 

Irvine Tractors said it was “desperately” reaching out to people to support its business at Setter Farm in Tingwall and Quendale Farm in Sumburgh, which also produces dairy.

“There is local milk getting dumped at the moment from both farms so we would appreciate your support by buying local milk,” the post said.

“The future is local.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.