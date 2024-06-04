Business makes plea to support dairy producers

Calls are have been made for islanders to support local milk producers, with fresh food shortages ongoing in shops.

Agricultural business Irvine Tractors made the plea after the freight boat Helliar was declared out of action due to an encounter with “ghost fishing gear” which caused a propeller issue.

Irvine Tractors made an appeal through Facebook, highlighting the decline of dairy farming in the isles over the last 30 years.

“In the early 90s, 15 local dairy farmers took over the dairy and now there are only two dairy farms left,” they said.

This was down to rising costs and new rules and regulations which made it harder for dairy farmers to produce milk.

Irvine Tractors said it was “desperately” reaching out to people to support its business at Setter Farm in Tingwall and Quendale Farm in Sumburgh, which also produces dairy.

“There is local milk getting dumped at the moment from both farms so we would appreciate your support by buying local milk,” the post said.

“The future is local.”