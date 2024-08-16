News

Road near Tingwall to close amid cabling works 

August 16, 2024 0
Road near Tingwall to close amid cabling works 

There will be a planned road closure on the A970 near Tingwall while fibre optic cabling works take place.

The road will close at 7pm on Monday, 19th August until 6am on Tuesday, 20th between the A971 junction and the  the Linkster junction – a distance of approximately 800 metres.

It is hoped that the works can be completed in a single night but if not, the closure will be repeated on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

An alternative route for traffic exists via Gott, Strand and Vatster and traffic will be diverted on this route.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.