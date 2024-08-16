Road near Tingwall to close amid cabling works 

There will be a planned road closure on the A970 near Tingwall while fibre optic cabling works take place.

The road will close at 7pm on Monday, 19th August until 6am on Tuesday, 20th between the A971 junction and the the Linkster junction – a distance of approximately 800 metres.

It is hoped that the works can be completed in a single night but if not, the closure will be repeated on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

An alternative route for traffic exists via Gott, Strand and Vatster and traffic will be diverted on this route.