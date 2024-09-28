SSEN to reveal details of future energy infrastructure plans ahead of formal applications

Underground cable works at Kergord. Photo: SSEN.

Energy bosses are to meet with community leaders next week to share details about future infrastructure projects.

SSEN Transmission will attend a special meeting of Delting Community Council on Tuesday to “gather invaluable feedback” before submitting formal applications.

It has not said which projects it would be discussing – although several major schemes are already in the early stages of planning.

The company is looking to build another interconnector, called Shetland 2, which would have three times the capacity of the existing Kergord to Caithness HVDC cable.

The initial interconnector, which covers 260km, has already been used to transfer electricity generated by the Viking Energy windfarm to the mainland.

The follow-up has been deemed necessary by the energy industry to transmit power generated by the offshore windfarms planned for the east of Shetland.

Other SSEN Transmission projects include a new South Yell switching station and cable link to Kergord to serve Statkraft’s proposed windfarms in Yell – Energy Isles and Beaw Field.

Delting Community Council’s special meeting is at Mossbank School from 7.30pm on Tuesday.