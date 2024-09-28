News

SSEN to reveal details of future energy infrastructure plans ahead of formal applications

September 28, 2024 0
SSEN to reveal details of future energy infrastructure plans ahead of formal applications
Underground cable works at Kergord. Photo: SSEN.

Energy bosses are to meet with community leaders next week to share details about future infrastructure projects.

SSEN Transmission will attend a special meeting of Delting Community Council on Tuesday to “gather invaluable feedback” before submitting formal applications.

It has not said which projects it would be discussing – although several major schemes are already in the early stages of planning.

The company is looking to build another interconnector, called Shetland 2, which would have three times the capacity of the existing Kergord to Caithness HVDC cable.

The initial interconnector, which covers 260km, has already been used to transfer electricity generated by the Viking Energy windfarm to the mainland. 

The follow-up has been deemed necessary by the energy industry to transmit power generated by the offshore windfarms planned for the east of Shetland.

Other SSEN Transmission projects include a new South Yell switching station and cable link to Kergord to serve Statkraft’s proposed windfarms in Yell – Energy Isles and Beaw Field.

Delting Community Council’s special meeting is at Mossbank School from 7.30pm on Tuesday.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.