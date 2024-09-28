News

Hundreds turn out for ‘Run the Runway’ – raising more than £10k

Participants in Run the Runway. Photo: Brian Gray.

More than 200 people took part in “Run the Runway” this evening in memory of popular sportsman Iain Goodlad.

The event took place at Sumburgh Airport this evening raising funds for Mind Your Head, which supported Mr Goodlad’s family and friends following his death earlier this year.

More than £10,000 has so far been raised for the charity.

Participants set off at dusk  to run the perimeter of all three runways, covering a distance of around four miles.

The event has been organised by Mr Goodlad’s colleagues at the airport.

