News

Shetland MSP ‘disappointed’ over reinstatement of airport parking charges 

Chloe Irvine November 27, 2024 0
Shetland MSP ‘disappointed’ over reinstatement of airport parking charges 
Sumburgh Airport.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart has condemned the decision to reinstate car parking charges at Sumburgh Airport.

HIAL confirmed in a statement it plans to reintroduce the car parking charges – with the date still to be determined.

“We have been experiencing technical issues with the car parking system at Sumburgh which has been affected by harsh weather.

“This has resulted in the parking charge being temporarily waived. We are currently working on a solution that will address the issues and once resolved we intend to reinstate the parking charge. We will provide advance notice prior to charges being reintroduced.”

These charges were first introduced in 2018, with motorists paying £3 per day to use the car park.

Ms Wishart said it was “very disappointing” these charges are set to make a comeback.

“When this tax on island living was first introduced it was done so without any consultation with anyone in the community and with no assessment of the impact on those travelling,” she said.

“Parking charges at Sumburgh are nothing but an additional tax imposed on people who already face increased costs for simply living on an island.

“It is not just holiday makers that are affected. People travel from Sumburgh every day for ordinary things like work, health appointments or family events. Businesses also have to swallow these costs too when asking staff to travel for work.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.