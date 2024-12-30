News

Lifeboat launched amid report of ‘fault’ with aircraft

December 30, 2024 0
Lifeboat launched amid report of ‘fault’ with aircraft
Lerwick Lifeboat returning to Lerwick Harbour after a call-out previously.

The lifeboat has been launched this morning following a report of a “fault” with a helicoper trying to land at Sumburgh Airport. 

The coastguard confirmed it received the call at 9.10am this morning (Monday) and tasked Lerwick Lifeboat with attending this incident. 

Police, ambulances and fire crews from Sumburgh, Sandwick and Lerwick were also called to the scene around 9am. 

It is understood the aircraft has since landed safely.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.