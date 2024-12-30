Lifeboat launched amid report of ‘fault’ with aircraft

Lerwick Lifeboat returning to Lerwick Harbour after a call-out previously.

The lifeboat has been launched this morning following a report of a “fault” with a helicoper trying to land at Sumburgh Airport.

The coastguard confirmed it received the call at 9.10am this morning (Monday) and tasked Lerwick Lifeboat with attending this incident.

Police, ambulances and fire crews from Sumburgh, Sandwick and Lerwick were also called to the scene around 9am.

It is understood the aircraft has since landed safely.