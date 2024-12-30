Organisers cancel torchlit Hogmanay procession

Thousands of torchbearers parade through Edinburgh for Hogmanay in 2017. Photo: David Cheskin

The Hogmanay torchlight procession was cancelled due to risk to public safety.

Organisers decided to pull the event, due to be held yesterday (Sunday), because of a forecast of high winds.

Edinburgh Hogmanay said in a statement the safety of everyone attending was paramount.

“The safety of all attending is our top priority and following recent torch tests on the route, the winds are proving too strong to proceed safely,” it said.

“We know that this will be hugely disappointing to all who wished to participate… the box office will be in touch with further instructions to ticket buyers.”