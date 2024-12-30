News

UHI Shetland staff ‘devastated’ after death of ‘kind and sincere’ colleague

December 30, 2024 0
Ian Napier. Photo: UHI Shetland

UHI Shetland has paid tributes to a “kind and sincere” colleague who has died aged 58.

Ian Napier, who was the college’s senior fisheries policy adviser, has been described as a “well respected scientist” and “valued” team member.

“Moreover, Ian was a kind and sincere colleague, and will be missed by all at UHI Shetland,” the college added.

Principal Jane Lewis said: ”I have known Ian since his time on Cumbrae undertaking his PhD.

“I am distressed to lose a close colleague who has been a key part of our college and who will be greatly missed.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends”.

Rescue teams searched for Dr Napier on Friday night and Saturday morning after he went swimming in the South Mainland. 

Police confirmed Dr Napier’s body had been recovered from the water in Scousburgh on Saturday.

News of his death was met with an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media.

Shetland Fisherman’s Association has also paid tribute to Dr Napier, whom it described as a “stalwart supporter” of the local fishing industry.

Ian Napier with his book on the history of the Shetland Fishermen's Association upon its publication in 2022.
Ian Napier with his book on the history of the Shetland Fishermen’s Association upon its publication in 2022.

The SFA said Dr Napier often leant Shetland’s fishermen the benefit of his “intellect, expertise and experience over many decades”.

 SFA chairman James Anderson said Dr Napier would be remembered as a “much-valued voice of wisdom and reason”.

“Ian was passionate in his support of fishing, and literally wrote the book on Shetland’s fishing history. He possessed one of the greatest analytical minds of our time, and his work on fisheries policy was well known and respected far beyond Shetland’s shores,” Mr Anderson added.

“He was exceptionally gifted at presenting complex science with extraordinary clarity.

“We are so fortunate to have had a man of his calibre so committed to the isles, and Shetland’s fishing community will feel the measure of his loss for a long time to come.”

The thoughts of everyone involved with Shetland Fishermen’s Association, Shetland Fish Producers’ Organisation and the Shetland Shellfish Management Organisation are with Dr Napier’s family, and his colleagues at UHI Shetland.

