New Year celebrations cancelled due to weather

December 31, 2024 0
Walls Public Hall were among those to cancel its New Year celebrations.

Hogmanay celebrations in the isles have been cancelled due to “worsening weather”.

Walls Public Hall was set to host a Hogmanay party this evening with music and dancing.

However, the hall announced in a Facebook post the event has been cancelled.

“Due to worsening weather conditions, we’ve decided to cancel the Hogmanay Party at the Hall,” the post read.

Skeld Public Hall also announced its Hogmanay celebration will no longer go ahead.

The hall said in a Facebook post it was “really vexed” to cancel, but it was best to “keep everyone safe”. 

Meanwhile, Whalsay Health Centre and Toll Clock Shopping Centre in Lerwick also announced it was closing its doors early as a result of the weather. 

