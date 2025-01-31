News

NorthLink warns passengers of early Saturday departure

January 31, 2025
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

NorthLink passengers have been warned of adverse weather departing the isles tomorrow as the southbound has been scheduled to depart earlier than originally planned.

The ferry operator announced that tomorrow’s (Saturday) sailing of Hrossey, bound for Aberdeen, would leave at 5pm.

She was originally scheduled to leave for the Scottish mainland at 7pm but an adverse weather forecast has forced the change.

Although skies are expected to be clear, the Met Office has warned of gusts as high as 50mph tomorrow evening.

