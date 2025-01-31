News

POLL: Will a rocket be launched from Shetland this year? 


An RFA One rocket of the type which has been permitted to launch from SaxaVord Spaceport.

The Scottish Affairs Committee is holding a one-off evidence session next week asking the question:  Will a rocket be launched from Scotland this year? 

Many of those due to give evidence are involved with SaxaVord Spaceport, which is poised to host the very first launch from UK soil.

These include deputy chief executive Scott Hammond and representatives of Rocket Factory Augsburg, Orbex, HyImpulse, Lockheed Martin and Skyrora – all of which have aspirations to launch from the Unst spaceport.

The first rocket had originally been hoped to launch by the end of 2023 – but that had to be pushed back.

While there have been delays in the past, hopes are higher than ever that this year will see a successful launch – particularly after the Civil Aviation Authority awarded RFA its licence.

There was more good news this week when Orbex received a £20m funding boost from the UK government.

At Wednesday’s committee session, members are expected to ask about the SaxaVord’s readiness for a rocket launch in 2025, and the site’s long-term potential.  

What do you think? 

