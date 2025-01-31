Is it the end of the green energy gravy train for Viking windfarm? 

A view of the windfarm from Voe.

The green energy gravy train is running out of steam for the Viking windfarm after its controversial constraint payments were slashed following public outcry.

Campaigners are claiming victory after the handouts to keep the turbines idle were reduced by around three quarters.

SSE came under fire soon after the windfarm went online last August when it emerged it had received a staggering £2.5m to stay switched off in the first month of operation.

The constraint payments – made by the National Electricity System Operator (Neso) to stop windfarms generating when there is insufficient network capacity – have come to symbolise all that is wrong at the heart of the industry.

And Viking Energy has suffered the brunt of that criticism.

SSE said it could comment on the reduction in payments as it was “commercially sensitive”.

“In general prices are set by generators on a number of factors to reflect reasonable costs incurred in providing services to the grid,” it said.

