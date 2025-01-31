Anger voiced over ferry timetable changes 

Whalsay's Hendra, the oldest of the current inter-island fleet.

Changes to Whalsay’s ferry timetable sparked controversy this week – causing a council U-turn on some of its sailings.

Whalsay’s ferry service will operate to a revised timetable for three weeks due to “unforeseen” dry docking delays of both the Linga and Fivla.

The Hendra will cover services on the the Whalsay route while the Filla will operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Commuters were left angered after it was announced a 5.30pm sailing would be in place as opposed to the usual 5.55pm service from Laxo or Vidlin.

They stressed bus users would not be able to make the ferry in time, and therefore would have to wait at the terminal until the next sailing at 7pm.

The SIC was flooded with social media complaints where folk called the situation “chaos”, accused them of not consulting the community “as usual”, and stressed the council needed to do “a lot more” than just apologise for any inconvenience.

Following the backlash from commuters, the SIC announced the sailing would now take place at 5.45pm instead, and the next sailing would be at 7.15pm.

The SIC, in a statement, confirmed bookings had temporarily been suspended due to the changes to the timetable.

However, it said it was in the process of contacting passengers who had a booking to transfer them to a suitable time on the alternative timetable.

The council also admitted there was not a backup vessel in place if the Hendra or Filla was to break down during this period.

“We currently do not have a spare ferry, so we would consider the options at the time, depending on the nature of any breakdown, and the duration of any possible disruption,” it added.

In August, Whalsay commuters relying on the bus service were left stranded on two occasions while the Linga was out of service.

As the island’s smaller vessels are slower than the Linga, when the service diverted to Vidlin it was late in arriving at the terminal and the bus had left commuters behind.

This week the SIC’s environment and transport chairwoman Moraig Lyall said she has requested a “protocol” to ensure passengers were aware the bus may not be there when they arrive. “If the ferry is diverted to Vidlin, following the issues that occurred last year, I asked for a protocol to be put in place to ensure that – if the ferry was diverted and there was a chance that the bus may have departed before it docked – that passengers would be advised of this before boarding the ferry so that they could decide whether to travel or not,” she said.

Mrs Lyall added, in the case of any further issues, the service would be “adapted” to ensure as many people as possible have access to the services they require.

