NHS Shetland willing to work with Lerwick dental Practice

Lerwick Dental Practice in Market Street.

NHS Shetland is working alongside the Lerwick Dental Practice to maintain the levels of health service dentists in the isles, the health board has said.

It comes after the town dentists’ calls for a public meeting following a decision to deregister some of the national health patients.

In its own social media post, the health board said it was continuing to “support” the Lerwick Dental Practice as it works towards achieving its practice certificate, “which will enable new NHS dentists to be listed”.

NHS Shetland said the process had to be made to “meet specific standards, requirements, and responsibilities”.

“This inspection process began in October 2024 and is still ongoing.,” the health board said.

“NHS Shetland is providing assistance to Lerwick Dental Practice to help it achieve full compliance by the 31st January 2025 deadline. The list number application for a new dentist made by Lerwick Dental Practice has not been refused but the practice certificate assurance is a requirement for it to happen.”

It was “important to note” dentist provision in the isles was a challenge but NHS Shetland was committed to providing the universal service for patients.

The health board added: “We are working with our local MSP and the Scottish Government to find solutions to improve dental services in Shetland, whilst awaiting confirmation of Lerwick Dental Practice’s intent to delist patients.

“We will be reaching out to the practice to arrange a meeting to discuss next steps.”