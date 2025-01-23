NorthLink ferry to depart at 1pm to avoid worst of Storm Éowyn

Vikings travelling to attend Up-Helly-A'. Image: Smirk

NorthLink Ferries’ northbound crossing will depart at the earlier time of 1pm tomorrow (Friday) to avoid the worst of Storm Éowyn.

The ferry operator had put tomorrow’s sailings under review amid forecasts of gale force winds throughout much of the UK.

But in a further update this afternoon, NorthLink confirmed its sailings would go ahead.

The Hrossey will depart Aberdeen at 1pm and is due to arrive in Lerwick in the early hours of Saturday.

The Hjaltland will also depart early tomorrow, leaving Lerwick at 4pm for Kirkwall and Aberdeen, where her arrival is subject to delays of around an hour.

It is likely to make for an eventful crossing for the many folk sailing up to attend Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.

Further disruption has been forecast over the weekend – with updates to follow.

Both of tomorrow’s freight sailings have been cancelled.

Fish agents LHD said they encouraged the fleet to land their catches earlier in the week to avoid the travel disruption.