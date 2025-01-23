News

NorthLink ferry to depart at 1pm to avoid worst of Storm Éowyn

January 23, 2025 0
NorthLink ferry to depart at 1pm to avoid worst of Storm Éowyn
Vikings travelling to attend Up-Helly-A'. Image: Smirk

NorthLink Ferries’ northbound crossing will depart at the earlier time of 1pm tomorrow (Friday) to avoid the worst of Storm Éowyn.

The ferry operator had put tomorrow’s sailings under review amid forecasts of gale force winds throughout much of the UK.

But in a further update this afternoon, NorthLink confirmed its sailings would go ahead.

The Hrossey will depart Aberdeen at 1pm and is due to arrive in  Lerwick in the early hours of Saturday.

The Hjaltland will also depart early tomorrow, leaving Lerwick at 4pm for Kirkwall and Aberdeen, where her arrival is subject to delays of around an hour.

It is likely to make for an eventful crossing for the many folk sailing up to attend Lerwick Up-Helly-A’.

Further disruption has been forecast over the weekend – with updates to follow.

Both of tomorrow’s freight sailings have been cancelled.

Fish agents LHD said they encouraged the fleet to land their catches earlier in the week to avoid the travel disruption.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.