News

Third team pulls out of Shetland’s Island Games group 

January 23, 2025 0
Third team pulls out of Shetland’s Island Games group 
John Allan prepares to tackle a Guernsey player at the island games in 2017. Also pictured are defenders (from left) Richard Arthur, Piotr Drosdowski and Joel Bradley. Photo: Kevin Jones.

The Falklands has become the latest football team to withdraw from the Orkney Island Games – leaving Shetland’s men’s team in a group of three.

The men’s team was originally in a group with Jersey, Guernsey and Gozo for the summer event.

However, Guernsey was the first to pull out. Åland was called in, but they too decided to withdraw.

Their replacement, the Falklands, has now announced it would be withdrawing from the tournament after being unable to get a team together following the late invitation.

This leaves 10 teams in the men’s competition, and 11 in the women’s – with Sheltand women’s group unaffected by the withdrawals.

International Island Games Association rules state that, for a ten-team tournament, there will be one group of four and two groups of three.

The top team of each group plus the best placed runners-up go through to the semi-finals.

Afterwards, winners of the semi-finals go through to the final and the two losing semi-finalists will compete for third and fourth place.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.