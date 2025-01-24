NorthLink sailings cancelled

A NorthLink ferry pictured in stormy conditions. Photo: Jim Mullay

NorthLink has cancelled both north and southbound sailings tonight, across both freight and passenger services.

The ferry operator has also pointed to disruption on Pentland Firth crossings.

Tomorrow’s sailing from Aberdeen to Kirkwall and Lerwick are subject to weather-related delays.

Meanwhile, the southbound service is possibly facing a delayed departure from the isles.

And tomorrow’s freight services are also disrupted. NorthLink says the southbound sailing of the Helliar will leave Lerwick at 8pm, instead of the scheduled time of 5pm. She is not expected to arrive in Aberdeen until the late afternoon.

Tomorrow’s northbound sailing of the Hildasay is subject to weather-related delays.