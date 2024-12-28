Body found in water believed to be missing man Ian Napier

Ian Napier.

A body found in the water in the South Mainland is believed to be Ian Napier, who was reported missing yesterday.

Police were made aware of the discovery in Scousburgh at around 11.40am today (Saturday).

Formal identification has yet to take place.

However, police said Dr Napier’s family had been informed.

The 58-year-old had not been seen since yesterday morning, when it was thought he had gone swimming and walking in the South Mainland.

Dr Napier, who was UHI Shetland’s senior fisheries policy adviser, was a keen swimmer and paddle boarder.

Rescue teams had been out last night and again this morning searching for him.

Police said the death is not believed to be suspicious.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.