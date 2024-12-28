NorthLink sailings to go ahead but passengers warned to expect delays

NorthLink has confirmed tonight’s (Saturday) northbound sailing to Lerwick will go ahead after it was placed under review yesterday.

The Hjaltland is scheduled to depart Aberdeen at 5pm for Kirkwall and Lerwick.

While her call to Lerwick will now go ahead, NorthLink has warned that she is likely to be delayed by up to two hours.

Freight vessel Helliar is also expected to be delayed arriving in Lerwick tomorrow by an hour.

The Hildasay will depart Lerwick at the earlier time of 4pm this afternoon, also due to the adverse weather.

Tonight’s southbound sailing of the passenger ferry Hrossey will depart Lerwick at 7pm and is expected to arrive in Aberdeen on time tomorrow. morning.