UPDATE: Concern growing for missing swimmer who is UHI Shetland senior fisheries policy adviser

December 28, 2024 0
Ian Napier has been reported missing. 

Police are growing increasingly concerned for a missing swimmer.

Ian Napier, 58, has not been seen or heard from since 9am yesterday (Friday).

Dr Napier, who is UHI Shetland’s senior fisheries policy adviser, is described as being 5ft10ins tall and stocky build.

It is not known what he was wearing. 

Chief inspector Donna Allan said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Ian, it is out of character for him not to be in touch with his family.

“He is known to go walking and swimming in the south of Shetland.

Coastguard coastal rescue teams were tasked to assist police in the search last night.

The Rescue 900 helicopter and a lifeboat have also been involved in the search for Mr Napier.

“The search will resume this morning,” the coastguard said.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Dr Napier is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2936 of 27th December.

